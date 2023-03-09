BTS’ RM to feature in So!YoON!’s upcoming track ‘Smoke Sprite’

BTS’ RM is dropping a new track in collaboration with So!YoON!. The K-pop idol has joined hands with the SE SO NEON member for Smoke Sprite, which comes as the title track of the latter’s highly awaited album ‘Episode 1: Love’. The duo recently dropped the teaser of the upcoming track, which is set for release on March 14.

Smoke Sprite will be nothing short of a musical treat, with the teaser boasting incredible vocals and stunning visuals. The announcement has sent BTS ARMY into a frenzy as they await the track’s release, pronto!

BTS’ RM and So!YoON! tease new collaboration

The duo announced their upcoming collaboration via social media. The teaser clip of Smoke Sprite is all things exciting, taking fans through speeding visuals of the song as the duo’s voices echo in the backdrop. The music video and So!YoON!’s new album will drop on March 14 at 6 pm KST (5 pm HKT).

The BTS leader has reportedly helped with the lyrics writing and composition, further increasing fans’ anticipation. Apart from RM, the album also features Park Ji Yoon and Y2K92’s Jibin.

Take a look at the official tracklist:

IN (Void)

Smoke Sprite

Till the sun goes up

Bad

why don’t you take me out? (skit)

Gave you all my love (feat. jibin of Y2K92)

zone out; (skit)

EXIT

LOVE (a secret visitor) (feat. parkjiyoon)

CANADA

OUT (to be continued… :)

RM previously collaborated with Balming Tiger

The BTS member‘s first full-length solo outing ‘Indigo’ was an instant hit among fans. The 10-track album included collaborations with Erykah Badu, Tablo, Kim Sawol, Mahalia, Colde and Paul Blanco among others. Its lead single Wild Flower struck the right chords with fans as they hailed the singer for displaying his complex emotions so beautifully.

RM has previously dropped two mixtapes, namely ‘RM’ and ‘mono’. In addition to this, he collaborated with the Korean alternative collective Balming Tiger on ‘SEXY NUKIM’.

(Hero and feature image credit: se_so_neon/ Twitter)