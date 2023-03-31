BTS Suga’s solo documentary ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ is coming to Disney+

Fans will finally get an intimate look into the life of BTS rapper Suga with the release of his much-anticipated solo documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY. The K-pop star’s new project is set to land on Weverse and Disney+ globally. Its short teaser video showcases Suga embarking on a musical pilgrimage to explore new musical sounds and create unforgettable memories.

The rapper takes you on a road trip across cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Las Vegas, Malibu, San Francisco and more, all of which hold a special place in his professional journey. The makers have not announced an official release date, but we hope it drops soon!

BTS Suga’s documentary ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ is arriving soon

The 35-second teaser commences with picturesque landscapes and as well as glimpses from Suga‘s past concerts and performances, setting the stage for the star’s thrilling journey. In between his globetrotting quest, Suga mentions, “It’s my first time walking down this road. I’m really excited even right now. Whenever a concert ends and I go in, ‘ah, I’m tired.’ No, like, it’s the first time doing this in my life!”

From catching flights and driving top-down cars to soaking in the gorgeous views of the cities, Suga is set to take fans on a sweet ride. Have a look at the teaser!

Suga’s first-ever solo tour to commence in April

The documentary announcement also comes ahead of Suga’s first-ever solo world tour, which will kick off on April 26 in New York. The tour, which is under the name Agust D, will further cover cities in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan. Here’s the full schedule-

26 April — Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena

27 April — Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena

29 April — Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

3 May — Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

5 May — Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

6 May — Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena

10 May — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

11 May — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

14 May — Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

16 May — Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

17 May — Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

26 May — Jakarta, ID at Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

27 May — Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

28 May — Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Convention Exhibition Hall 5-6

10 June — Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

11 June — Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

17 June — Singapore, SG at Singapore Indoor Stadium

18 June — Singapore, SG at Singapore Indoor Stadium

24 June – Seoul, KR at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

25 June — Seoul, KR at Jamsil Indoor Stadium

(Hero image credit: Disney Plus/ YouTube)

(Feature image credit: agustd/ Instagram)