BTS’ Suga is holding multiple fan events in April and here’s how you can register

BTS’ Suga is grabbing headlines ahead of the release of his first-ever solo album ‘D-DAY’. As a part of the album’s promotional stints, the singer is conducting his own ‘Video Call Fansign Event’ as well as ‘Autographed Poster Event’.

While the Fansign event gives fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of getting on a video call with Suga, the second event is a chance to grab hold of a special poster autographed by the artist. The events will be taking place in April itself, just in time for Suga’s album release. Wondering how to register? Keep reading to know all the details.

Suga: Here’s how to register for the BTS member’s fan event

Video Call Fansign Event

This event will allow 50 lucky winners to get on a 1-minute-long video call with Suga. This event will be held on the same day as the album’s release, i.e. April 21. The exact time is yet to be announced.

To enter the raffle, you must purchase a minimum of one ‘D-DAY’ album on the Weverse Shop GLOBAL website till April 18. Once you buy the album(s), enter the raffle event on Weverse with the same ID you used to purchase the event album.

The winners will be announced on April 20. The event will happen on the KakaoTalk mobile application at the time scheduled for each raffle winner. Following the event, winners will also receive a signed album by Suga.

Autographed poster event

This event will allow 230 winners to get a special poster autographed by the artist. You need to purchase at least one ‘D-DAY’ album for this event and then enter the raffle. Visit the Weverse Shop GLOBAL website on or before April 27 and purchase the number of albums you want. All the winners will be announced on May 6 via a notice on Weverse Shop GLOBAL BTS Announcements.

The winners will further be contacted to provide their address and other details, following which the poster will be dispatched.

Everything to know about Suga’s debut solo album

The K-pop superstar’s first solo album will be released on April 21 under the name Agust D. ‘D-DAY’ marks the final release in the rapper-dancer’s mixtape trilogy, which began with his debut mixtape in 2016. This was followed up with a 2020 D-2 mixtape, which peaked on multiple music charts.

In addition to his album, Suga is also gearing up for his upcoming solo documentary, titled Road to D-Day. It will air on Disney+ and Weverse soon. Lastly, his first-ever solo world tour will kick off on April 26 in New York.

