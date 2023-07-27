BTS’ SUGA steals the limelight at star-studded Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event featured the official launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. While the new smartphones are expected to get their own superstar status in South Korea and the rest of the world, the event also saw some other megastars in attendance, including K-pop artists and a popular American actress. However, it was Suga from BTS who truly stole the show with his magnetic presence.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 was hosted in Seoul, South Korea and it looks like Samsung left no stone unturned to gain all the attention it possibly could for its event. Other than SUGA from BTS, the event also saw the Stray Kids in attendance. Also present was American actress Sydney Sweeney, who shot to fame as part of the Emmy-winning tv show Euphoria. Sweeney herself was nominated for an Emmy last year for her performance in the show.

Here’s a quick look at the stars that attended the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

BTS-member SUGA attends the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 got attention for their technological innovations, it was a brief glimpse of SUGA from BTS that got the crowd truly charged up. Samsung had previously been teasing an association with SUGA and while we know little about that campaign, his presence played a big role at the event. Hence, it comes as no surprise to see #GalaxyUnpacked on Twitter getting hijacked by clips showing a brief glimpse of SUGA at the event.

SUGA was wearing an oversized black coat and complementary trousers while sitting in the front row at the event. When asked for his feedback on the new Samsung Galaxy phones, SUGA looked at the camera and gave his approval via a thumbs-up sign.

Sadly, SUGA didn’t give any live performances and was merely present as a guest.

Other than SUGA, American actress Sydney Sweeney was also present at the event. Her appearance isn’t that surprising, given her collaboration with Samsung for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. After her short commercial played out, Sweeney quickly clicked a selfie using the phone’s cover display.

The Stray Kids, a popular K-pop band formed in 2017, was also seen posing for photos in front of the Korean media at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Augustman / Amritanshu Mukherjee)

This story first appeared here.