BTS is all set to recount their story in a tell-all book this July

The Korean boy Band, BTS, knows how to stay predominant in the news even when they are on a hiatus. From solo launches to updates about their days in the military, BTS makes sure that the ARMY doesn’t miss them too much. Fans will soon even be able to read a book about them. BTS is all set to tell the exceptional story behind the band’s formation and everything even remotely related to it through a book.

BTS will release their tell-all non-fictional novel in South Korea and the United States. The news was shared by the U.S. publisher, Flatiron Books today on 12 May. Titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, Big Hit Music will be publishing the memoir in South Korea.

BTS is finally releasing their book, ‘in July and the book will be available in South Korea and the U.S., comprising exclusive visuals as the band takes readers through their decade-long journey. Here’s everything we know about the book.

Everything we know about Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

According to The New York Times, ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ is written by journalist Kang Myeongseok in collaboration with BTS members including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The U.S. edition would be 544 pages long, giving readers access to exclusive photographs. The U.S. edition of the BTS book will also include anecdotes and the history of the boy band. According to Flatiron, they will first be printing one million copies of the book.

The English translation of the book has been done by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

Release date of Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

The release of Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS is slated for July 9. The book’s original release date was supposed to be June 13, which earlier made Taylor Swift fans speculate that it was she who was releasing a memoir. However, now that the cat is out of the bag, the BTS ARMY is more than excited to see what’s in store for them.

The significance of the release dates

Fans initially thought that the anonymous, untitled book would be Taylor Swift’s memoir. Both the dates — 9 July and 13 July hold great significance in Taylor’s life. 13 is her lucky number, and she had also highlighted the date, 9 July, in her most recent album announcement. It was natural for Swifties to think that the mystery book is about her. However, these dates hold great significance for BTS members also. 13 July is the day when BTS marked their debut in the music world. 9 July is the day when BTS’ devoted fan base (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth aka the ARMY) was formed. The release of the book — Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS will overlap with the 10th anniversary of the fan group.

These mounting speculations juggling between Taylor and BTS already made the book a bestseller on Amazon, Noble and Barnes’ website.

What are the BTS members up to?

While Jungkook and V have not released any solo albums post the hiatus, other members of the band have created history with their solo releases. J-Hope and. Jin has already joined the military, and the others are also expected to join them soon. The band will return from the break in 2025 after everyone has completed their mandatory military service. Apart from this, two BTS solo documentaries will also hit cinemas worldwide this June.

