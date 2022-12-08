CASETiFY teams up with Barbie for a chic tech accessory collection

While we wait until 2023 for the Barbie movie, Barbiecore is already here, and we’re obsessed! The Barbiecore aesthetic is all about sparkles, hot pinks, and fun accents like feathers and rhinestones.

Luxury brands worldwide, including Valentino and Swarovski, have featured hot pink barbie embellishments. Even Maserati made a Barbie-themed car for all the Barbie fans. And now, CASETiFY joined the bandwagon by launching brand-new barbie tech accessories that can be the perfect addition to your burgeoning hot pink collection.

Tech accessories brand CASETiFY collaborates with Mattel Inc’s Barbie brand for the most astonishing accessory collection. The limited-edition, Barbie-inspired collection will be available on Casetify’s signature range of Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, Bounce, and Pillow Cases.

The stylish CASETiFY x Barbie collection comes with trendy designs

Launching December 15, the collection has unique designs that embody Barbie’s signature aesthetic, with prints and graphics. So, we’re talking trendy designs, a good amount of pink, and an edgy aesthetic. No matter which you choose, you’ll get a stylish yet protective cover for your accessory that can handle everything — in case things go sour.

The limited neon-Barbie drops feature so much more than just the phone cases. You can get Barbie-themed accessories for your AirPods, iPad, your Apple Watch, MagSafe wallets, wireless chargers, and even your Macbook. Of course, hot pink lovers with Google Pixels and Samsungs will also have their fair share of options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by www.thebeaulife.co (@thebeaulife.co)

Fans can pin Barbie charms to the case

Unlike the other Barbiecore drops, the CASETiFY collection pairs well with your Barbie-brand toys. Fans can turn the back of their phones into a personal Barbie canvas. For instance, a new Pin’It Case allows fans to pin their Barbie charms to the case. There is also a Silicone Purse Case with a built-in strap that mimics the look of an actual Barbie doll bag.

So, shop them all, and treat yourself to a cute new accessory. Fans also get an opportunity to customise the case during the first week of the drop. In addition, they can picture themselves within the Barbieverse by having their name printed on the case in the Barbie typeface.

Get your hands on the collection at casetify.com now!

(Image courtesy: Barbie x Casetify)