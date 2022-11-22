Cathay Pacific adds flights to top destinations for the holiday season

If you’ve heard the rumble of a jet passing overhead, you may have wondered: when’s it my turn to fly? If you have been waiting to travel, you could be in luck!

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific is adding flights to hot destinations and resuming previously paused routes in time for the holiday season.

Cathay Pacific will expand its network to 60 destinations by December

Airlines are preparing for a busy holiday season as travel continues to ramp up. Cathay Pacific is adding flights to five new destinations, including Madrid, Milan, Dubai, Bengaluru and Kathmandu.

Cathay Pacific will run hundreds of flights to popular destinations as the carrier resumes travel to five other locations. The airline plans to connect 60 destinations by the end of 2022.

The airline will add new flights to Osaka and Tokya

Cathay Pacific already flies to many destinations across Japan, but the airline’s newest addition opens doors for nature lovers and wanderers. After Japan allowed visa-free travel to visitors from Hong Kong, Cathay resumed daily flights to Tokyo Haneda. It also plans to run flights to Sapporo four times a week from December 1. Additionally, the airline added 146 flights to Osaka, Tokyo Haneda, Tokyo Narita, and Sapporo. While a long-haul flight to Japan may seem daunting you can be rest assured that Cathay Pacific provides exceptionally comfortable business-class accommodation.

With the pent-up demand, Cathay would be running an additional 700 and 1,200 flights in November and December, respectively. The additions would provide half a million seats to passengers travelling to Britain and Japan.

Additional flights to Heathrow

Cathay would increase its frequency to London Heathrow in December. In addition, it would be running four flights on specific days during the holiday season. The airline is also expanding its network to destinations such as Seoul, Osaka, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, Vancouver, Sydney and Melbourne.

After the government lifted its mandatory hotel quarantine requirement, airlines have been pushing to increase the frequency of flights. Recently, Hong Kong also relaxed some restrictions for locally based aircrew by scrapping the need for hotel quarantine during overseas layovers.

Cathay hopes to reach one-third of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by December, 2022. Given the relaxation, Cathay is trying its best to expand more flights.

The airline is constantly revising its dates, so ensure that you keep up to date with all the latest information.

(Hero and feature image credits: Wikimedia Commons)