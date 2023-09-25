A giant ship anchor will be the newest attraction at the Central Harbourfront

The Hong Kong Observation Wheel at the Central Harbourfront will get a new companion! Documents submitted by the Hong Kong Maritime Museum revealed plans for an “Anchor Plaza” near Central Piers 9 and 10. The centrepiece will be the “Seawise Giant” anchor, the property of maritime tycoon, Dong Haoyun.

In addition to the display, there will also be a visitor square with interactive educational and entertainment activities. The whole construction will reach completion by the end of 2024.

Hong Kong’s new attraction at the Central Harbourfront

The proposed visitor centre in front of the Observation Wheel will span about 1,490 square metres. The eight-metre high triangular-shaped centre will resemble a traditional ship and ocean waves. The proposal assured the public that the new attraction would not obscure the view from the 60-metre-tall Observation Wheel.

The main attraction, the “Seawise Giant” was built in 1979. The proposal stated that the anchor is “twice the size of Titanic’s” and used for trade for 15 years under the Hong Kong Shipping Management. It will serve as a display for the public at the outdoor Anchor Plaza, next to the visitor centre.

Maximising accessibility and sustainability

The proposed construction will also make the pier and harbour more accessible. The public will be able to enjoy unrestricted and convenient physical access to and from the piers. In addition, the plaza will be available for different cultural and leisure events such as music performances, ceremonies, light shows, and gatherings.

It will also make use of green building designs. They will use eco-friendly paving blocks, potted plants to improve environmental quality, and modest structures to ensure natural ventilation.

The proposal added that the display of the historic ship anchor will rival those of the international counterparts. These include the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich and the Merseyside Maritime Museum in Liverpool. The upgraded harbour and pier will also serve as an outdoor city landmark echoing the likes of the Vieux Port Pavilion in Marseille and the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney.

All images credit: Harbourfront Commission