A new cultural park recreating the historic Cheung Chau Theatre is now open

A new park recreating the iconic theatre in Cheung Chau opens to the public on August 21. The original Cheung Chau Theatre is one of the remaining preserved pre-war theatres in Hong Kong and holds great significance to its residents.

The newly-recreated space features attractions that can accommodate filmmaking demonstrations and outdoor screening events. It also has four-themed areas including an information centre and archaeological displays related to the historic theatre. Keep reading to find out more!

A recreation of the Cheung Chau Theatre

The pre-war Cheung Chau Theatre opened its doors in 1931. But since its closure in 1997, the Grade III historic building continues to decay. The actual theatre is still closed off to the public, but the site’s owner has plans to reopen it as a restaurant in 2025. For now, a new 38,000 square feet of cultural space opens adjacent to the site.

To relive the days of the old Cheung Chau Theatre, the new space recreates the classic scenes featured in Hong Kong movies including filming sets and real props. Visitors can feel as if they’re walking straight out of a movie scene. Furthermore, residents and tourists alike can get a taste of what’s it like to be a director or actor in the Experience Hall.

Outside, a giant screen also looks to recreate the charm of the theatre through night screening sessions. It’s located on a 10,000-foot lawn and also serves as a space for hosting concerts and events. There are food stalls in the park, serving nostalgic treats such as braised squid and spicy fish balls.

Appreciating the significance of cultural relics

During the restoration process, the team unearthed more than 3,000 relics, some of which date back to the late Neolithic period. With the items discovered, the multicultural space will host tours to introduce the excavation process and the significance of the cultural relics.

A cultural centre focusing on archaeology in Cheung Chau serves as a cultural tourism showcase to highlight the island’s cultural heritage, conservation efforts, and folk culture.

Another must-see area in the cultural centre is the observation deck on the roof. It’s modelled after the Cheung Po Tsai sailing boat. Meanwhile, in the Information Centre, an exhibit of flying Qilin shows different stages of the artform’s form.