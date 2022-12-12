China may soon allow quarantine-free trips for Hong Kong residents

There could be some good news for Hongkongers wishing to reunite with families on the mainland. According to local media reports, China is looking to drop quarantine for Hong Kong residents from January 2023.

Quarantine-free travel remained suspended for more than two years between Hong Kong and mainland China. However, China is working on running a pilot program for quarantine-free travel before the Lunar New Year holidays. According to South China Morning Post, Hong Kong visitors could enjoy a quarantine-free journey to the mainland if the pilot programme gets a green light.

Quarantine-free travel to mainland China could be a possibility

The large-scale pilot programme would be enough to meet the demands of Hongkongers looking to cross the border during the festive season. However, the authorities are yet to decide on the quota. Reportedly, the allocation will be ‘much higher’ than the 2,000 to 3,000 targets in previous discussions. And while the government is all set to ease the travel rules ahead of the Lunar New Year break, visitors will still have to observe the medical surveillance period.

Given that the immigration systems remained ornamental in the last two years, a massive restoration would follow in the coming weeks leading to the Lunar New Year break.

China may drop quarantine for Hong Kong residents traveling into the mainland next month, according to local media reports https://t.co/t0q5AJgQBl — Bloomberg (@business) December 12, 2022

The full reopening of border may take time

Visitors can expect a full reopening in the later stage once the central government is confident mainland hospitals can cope with more cases. Recently, Beijing relaxed pandemic isolation and health code rules for mainlanders. However, Hong Kong authorities are still cautious about any significant easing of restrictions given the daily infection surge.

The mainland had recently relaxed COVID-19 rules where patients with mild or no symptoms were allowed to isolate at home instead of the government facility.