facebook
Home > What's On > News > China may soon allow quarantine-free trips for Hong Kong residents
China may soon allow quarantine-free trips for Hong Kong residents
What's On
12 Dec 2022 03:50 PM

China may soon allow quarantine-free trips for Hong Kong residents

Tania Tarafdar

There could be some good news for Hongkongers wishing to reunite with families on the mainland. According to local media reports, China is looking to drop quarantine for Hong Kong residents from January 2023.

Quarantine-free travel remained suspended for more than two years between Hong Kong and mainland China. However, China is working on running a pilot program for quarantine-free travel before the Lunar New Year holidays. According to South China Morning Post, Hong Kong visitors could enjoy a quarantine-free journey to the mainland if the pilot programme gets a green light.

Quarantine-free travel to mainland China could be a possibility

The large-scale pilot programme would be enough to meet the demands of Hongkongers looking to cross the border during the festive season. However, the authorities are yet to decide on the quota. Reportedly, the allocation will be ‘much higher’ than the 2,000 to 3,000 targets in previous discussions. And while the government is all set to ease the travel rules ahead of the Lunar New Year break, visitors will still have to observe the medical surveillance period.

Given that the immigration systems remained ornamental in the last two years, a massive restoration would follow in the coming weeks leading to the Lunar New Year break.

The full reopening of border may take time

Visitors can expect a full reopening in the later stage once the central government is confident mainland hospitals can cope with more cases. Recently, Beijing relaxed pandemic isolation and health code rules for mainlanders. However, Hong Kong authorities are still cautious about any significant easing of restrictions given the daily infection surge.

The mainland had recently relaxed COVID-19 rules where patients with mild or no symptoms were allowed to isolate at home instead of the government facility.

Hong Kong China travel
China may soon allow quarantine-free trips for Hong Kong residents

Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.