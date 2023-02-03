China will fully resume travel with Hong Kong and Macau from February 6

After three years of tight control, Mainland China will fully reopen its borders with Hong Kong and Macau from February 6. Group tours between China and the special administrative regions would also resume. At the same time, the number of customs checkpoints will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Even after China reopened its borders, travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong had to abide by the COVID testing requirement and quota system. However, the authorities have announced that they will now drop the COVID restrictions and quotas on arrivals.

No more PCR tests at the border for Hong Kong travellers

Travellers arriving in the mainland from Hong Kong and Macau would no longer be required to undergo a PCR test. However, they should have no overseas travel history the week before departure to the mainland.

Travellers from Hong Kong and Macau with a travel history would still need a PCR test done 48 hours before departure. In addition, they would also need to declare their health status at the border. Travellers exhibiting symptoms such as fever would need to undergo testing by mainland customs. Those testing positive must isolate at their respective homes and hotels.

All borders between Hong Kong and mainland China will reopen

With mandatory quarantine requirements and intensive testing, Hong Kong remained behind closed borders for the past three years. Recently, Hong Kong dropped most COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandatory PCR tests, its vaccine pass scheme and quarantine requirements. Authorities also lifted the vaccination requirements for international arrivals, taking it a step further.

China’s decision to reopen borders comes a day after Hong Kong announced that it would give away free flights to lure visitors to the financial hub. As a part of the government’s “Hello Hong Kong” global tourism campaign, half a million Hong Kong flight tickets are up for grabs.

(Hero and feature image credits: Maxpixel)