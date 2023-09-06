Chow Yun-fat will be honoured with Asian Filmmaker Award at the Busan Film Festival

After Tony Leung, another Hong Kong superstar will be recognised for his contributions to the Asian film industry. Chow Yun-fat will receive the honourary Asian Filmmaker of the Year award at the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October.

According to the press conference held on September 4, Chow will receive the award in person during the festival’s opening ceremony. The award is given to Asian filmmakers who contributed to the advancement of the Asian film industry and culture.

BIFF honours Chow Yun-fat’s contributions to the film industry

In addition to the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award, two of Chow’s iconic movies will receive a special screening. These are Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and John Woo’s A Better Tomorrow. The actor’s recent release, One More Chance by Anthony Pun will also be part of the festival’s Special Program in Focus.

The award is the latest addition to Chow’s list of accolades. In his almost five-decade career in the industry, the actor is best known for his action movies. Particularly, his collaboration with director John Woo in the A Better Tomorrow duology, The Killer, Once a Thief, and Hard Boiled.

Chow also worked on Ang Lee’s critically acclaimed, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The movie received 10 nominations at the Oscars, the most for any non-English language film at the time.

Hong Kong actors make waves internationally

The Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Kevin Yeung congratulated Chow for receiving the award. “With his outstanding acting skills, Chow plays a diverse repertoire and gives life to many classic characters,” he said. Yeung also applauded his success in the global film industry. “He made a name for himself in Hong Kong and even worldwide before successfully making his way to Hollywood,” he added.

Chow is the latest Hong Kong actor to receive recognition from international award-giving bodies. He follows in the footsteps of Andy Lau who recieved an award at the Toronto Film Festival and Tony Leung’s win at the Venice Film Festival.

Last year, Leung also claimed the prestigious award at the Busan International Film Festival. Six of the actor’s movies were part of a special showcase titled, ‘In the Mood for Tony Leung’.

