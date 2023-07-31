Coco Lee’s funeral: Guests and livestream details

The late Coco Lee’s funeral will take place today and tomorrow, 31 July and 1 August, and fans have been invited to join in paying their late respects at the ceremony, which will also be livestreamed.

The Hong Kong-born singer died at the age of 48 on 5 July 2023. Best known for voicing Mulan in the Mandarin version of the 1998 Disney film as well as A Love Before Time from the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon soundtrack — Lee had an illustrious singing career in Asia throughout the ’90s and 2000s. She was born in Hong Kong in 1975 and was brought up in San Francisco from the age of nine. Lee returned to Hong Kong in 1993, and from there she began her career at 18 by securing second place in TVB’s New Talent Singing Awards.

Earlier this month, Lee’s sisters Carol and Nancy took to social media to release a statement on her passing. They wrote, “With great sadness, we are here to break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside her took the better of her.”

Details about Coco Lee’s funeral

Coco Lee’s funeral will be held at the Grand Hall of the Hong Kong Funeral Home today and tomorrow. The funeral service today is open to the public, and they can pay their final respects from 6 to 10 pm HKT.

For fans outside Hong Kong, Coco Lee’s funeral will be live-streamed from 4 pm to 7 pm today (31 July) and 9.30 am to 10.30 am tomorrow (1 August) on Lee’s sister Nancy’s YouTube channel. Nancy mentioned in a short message on her channel and shared, “I know that Coco’s fans are from all over the world, and there are many of them who are unable to attend her memorial service. So on July 31 at 4 pm, I will be doing a live stream here”.

An obituary on Friday (28 July) was released by Lee’s family sharing the details of the vigil. They wrote, “Coco’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of her fans and loved ones, but her legacy will live on through her music and the countless lives she touched during her time on this earth”. The family has also requested her fans to donate to the Community Care Fund (CCF) or the Queen Mary Hospital Charitable Trust (QMHCT).

Coco Lee’s album cover Illuminate

A list of eight names of pallbearers for the funeral has been released. These include Coco’s brother-in-law Billy Ho and Hong Kong-based singer Jenny Tseng, alongside the co-president of Warner Music Asia. Lee’s high school classmate and a loyal fan were also on the list. Her former husband Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman, was noticeably excluded from the line-up. Rockowitz recently released a statement threatening legal action in response to swirling rumours and tabloid reports alleging he had been living off Lee’s assets and would attempt to contest her will.

A private funeral service for Lee will be held tomorrow at 9 am. The sisters also revealed Coco Lee’s funeral portrait, which is the cover photograph of the singer’s 2013 album ‘Illuminate’.

(Main and featured image: Getty Images)

This story first appeared here.