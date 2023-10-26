Cop Beyoncé’s style from her Renaissance World Tour concert with the final adidas x IVY PARK collaboration

Now you can join the Béyhive and look like you’re a part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour crew, thanks to the final adidas x IVY PARK collaboration – IVY PARK NOIR.

All good things must come to an end. This time, it’s the partnership and collaboration between adidas and Beyoncé for the IVY PARK fashion capsule collection. After four years, the two entities will finally part ways with a final collection this year.

The end of this partnership was reportedly first announced on March 2023, after many sold-out capsule collections.

IVY PARK NOIR: Details and prices on this final collection between adidas and Beyoncé

In this final instalment titled IVY PARK NOIR, you can expect an all-black capsule that champions the human form, through silhouettes that epitomise power, freedom, and individuality.

This range combines adidas’ athletic and functional excellence, with IVY PARK’s signature emphasis on shape while emphasising a creative vision. The usage of a singular, black colour palette allows wearers to focus on the fabric, fit, and texture, creating elegance while highlighting sensuality.

Going out on a high, adidas x IVY PARK dressed Beyoncé and her performing crew in selected IVY PARK NOIR pieces on-stage. The multi-GRAMMY award-winning musician even teased this collection at the last stop of her Renaissance Tour in Kansas City by donning all-black while performing ‘Cuff It’. While exact pieces are not specified, Beyoncé spotlighted the collection via her Instagram (pictured above).

IVY PARK NOIR is undeniably streetwear-driven and pays homage to movement and materiality. Those with an active lifestyle certainly incorporate clothing from this collection that’s suitable from day to night. Expect luxurious embossed leather, exposed mesh, and lacquered latex fabrics that construct this sophisticated capsule.

Key pieces include a bodycon cropped top and pant combo, relaxed 3-D moulded knit sweatsuits, multifunctional jackets, and the IVY PARK signature jersey that emits swag. Sneakers-wise, models like architectural sleek-moulded and debossed elements and chunky, over-the-knee boots.

Clothing sizes in IVY PARK NOIR are available in XXS-3XL and are priced from SGD 39 – SGD 499.

The IVY PARK NOIR collection will be available to purchase from today onwards via adidas x IVY PARK microsite, the adidas app, and at adidas VivoCity Originals.