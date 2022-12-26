COVID-19 vaccines in Hong Kong will now be available in the private market

Are you looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong? The jabs will soon be available in the private market. The government has made the vaccine available in the market since the registration of the jabs.

Three COVID-19 vaccines – the Comirnaty ancestral strain vaccine, the Comirnaty bivalent vaccine, and the CoronaVac vaccine have been registered as pharmaceutical products in the city.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Residents must register to get the jab

The registration of the vaccines reconfirms their safety and efficacy. Moreover, it gives a green signal to drug manufacturers to market the vaccines. While administering the jab, private healthcare professionals must refer to the vaccines’ registration details and usage guidelines. They must also consider the recipients’ health and report to the Director of Health via the eHealth System (Subsidies).

Non-Hong Kong residents can receive the vaccines

Health authorities have urged residents to book a COVID-19 shot to increase immunity and protect public health. In addition, they have shared who can receive the Omicron-targeting BioNTech bivalent vaccine or toddler jabs free of charge. Non-residents can still receive the Comirnaty ancestral strain vaccine and CoronaVac vaccine for free.

Besides Hong Kong residents, non-Hong Kong residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong. They can complete two vaccination doses within their stay limit without an extension. The minimum age for receiving the CoronaVac (Sinovac) vaccine and the Comirnaty (BioNTech) vaccine is six months. You must obtain two doses of the CoronaVac (Sinovac) and Comirnaty (BioNTech) vaccines to complete the course.

Amid increased demand for pain relief and fever medicines, the government has assured the residents never run out of medications. In addition, the vaccines will also be available at multiple other hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, the government announced that private doctors, clinics and hospitals would be slated to provide a COVID-19 vaccination service shortly.

