Blizzard threw a huge launch party for “Diablo IV” coming out on 6 June

Gaming giant Blizzard is set to launch Diablo IV next Tuesday on 6 June, ending eleven years of anticipation for fans who have been waiting for its release since Diablo III in 2012. The anticipation of the game grows as Rod Fergusson, Blizzard’s general manager of all things Diablo stated that the new setting of the fictional world if Diablo IV is bringing the “most brutal vision of sanctuary” and bringing “the darkness of the original game.”

Those who have pre-purchased the digital deluxe or ultimate edition of the game were able to get early access to Diablo IV and the game has received raving reviews so far. Reviewers of the new instalment leave positive reviews on the dark style, narrative, and characters of the game.

Blizzard Entertainment, creators of Warcraft and the Overwatch series, has further revealed details of Diablo IV. The game is set decades following the Diablo III events, a war launched between the demon Lilith and the angel Inarius. The game is available on platforms of Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

To celebrate its upcoming launch next week, a Diablo IV launch party was held in Los Angeles, filled with 800 cosplaying guests which included celebrities, drag queens, and gamers, all enjoying the celebration of “Hell Welcomes All.” A highlight of the night was when a performer, dressed as Lilith Queen of the Succubi, rose to the ceiling, towering the mass of costumed celebrities and cosplayers.

Many celebrities including Stranger Things star David Harbour, Offset, Tinashe, and drag queen Gottmik showed up to the launch party. Celebrities, influencers, and gamers alike gathered to enjoy the festivities, which included a nail art bar, Zedd on the decks, and a 20-second sneak peek to “Lilith,” music video of Halsey and Suga of BTS collaboration. “Lilith” is their fourth collaboration, following their previous collaboration hits of “Boy with Luv,” “Suga’s Interlude,” and “Manic.”

