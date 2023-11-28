Dior all set to host its Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 runway show in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has definitely become the hottest destination for Western luxury brands, luring the biggest frontrunners in the fashion industry to its doorstep. Following Louis Vuitton’s much-anticipated outing on November 30, 2023, Hong Kong will turn into a runway for the Dior Men Pre-Fall show in the first quarter of 2024. Led by Dior’s creative director Kim Jones, the show marks the brand’s return to the city after eight years. LVMH seems to have fixated its eyes on Hong Kong, and rightly so!

With two of the world’s luxury heavyweights scheduling back-to-back shows in Hong Kong, the city is fast reclaiming its luxury hub status. Further details about the show’s venue and date remain under wraps, and we surely can’t wait to witness Jones churn magic with his designs!

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show to take place in Hong Kong

Dior’s big announcement comes right after the French Maison hosted an extravagant event in the city for the Cruise 2024 collection. The event was graced by a trail of megastars including Dior ambassadors like Cha Eun Woo, NEWJEANS’s Haerin as well as the Thai duo Mile Pakphum and Apo Nattawin.

Talking about its Pre-Fall show, Dior told WWD, “After Tokyo, Miami, London, Los Angeles and Cairo, this destination once again celebrates the artistic director Kim Jones’s passion for travel and world cultures — so dear to Monsieur Dior.”

For the unversed, Dior has showcased a couple of collections in Hong Kong in the past decade. These include a women’s haute couture show in 2014 and a men’s display in 2016.

As for Kim Jones, the helmer of Dior’s men’s collections has thrilled all fashion aficionados by presenting the pre-collections at travelling shows. While the 2021 edition took place in London, last year’s outing was at the pyramids of Cairo in Egypt.

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Pre-Fall show is happening in Hong Kong

Later this week, Pharrell William is set to present the Louis Vuitton show at K11 Musea. The city’s epicentre of Arts and Culture will be hosting the brand’s first men’s Pre-Fall collection on November 30. The show is all set to be live-streamed locally on billboards as well as globally via Louis Vuitton’s social handles.

Hongkongers, are you excited to witness these fashion soirees?

