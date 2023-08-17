A new arts and culture centre is opening in Hong Kong by the end of 2023

West Kowloon will finally have its arts and cultural companion in Ngau Tau Kok! The East Kowloon Cultural Centre (EKCC) will open in phases, starting at the end of this year or early next, according to Chief Executive John Lee.

Lee made the announcement via a video speech at an IT and art development forum on August 16. He added that the new arts and culture destination will have technological and innovative facilities.

East Kowloon Cultural Centre: The newest arts and culture complex in Hong Kong

The 2.16-hectare East Kowloon Cultural Centre will have performance halls and studios for dance, music, Cantonese opera, and drama. There will also be an arts and tech lab called The Lab, complete with state-of-the-art stage equipment. These include a real-time stage tracking system, 3D projection mapping, and LED Moving Light. The Lab will also feature augmented, virtual mixed, and extended reality equipment such as a 270-degree LED screen and a 4K video and image processing systems.

The innovative equipment will serve as a “testing ground to drive the growth of art technology” Lee said. The three-storey complex will have three studios that can accommodate between 120 and 250 seats. The auditorium has a 1,200-seating capacity while the theatre can accommodate 550 people. Furthermore, the building will also have a restaurant, a box office, a cloakroom, a large rehearsal room, and two connectable rehearsal rooms.

The East Kowloon Cultural Centre will be located on the site of the former Lower Ngau Tau Kok Estate, across Kwun Tong Road from Kowloon Bay Station. The construction is estimated to cost around HKD 4.1 billion. Famed architect Rocco Yim’s Rocco Design Limited is part of the multi-disciplinary design team of the large-scale project.

The government’s push to support the integration of arts and technology

Lee highlighted the government’s support of maximising the use of arts with innovation and technology. This is an extension from the 2020 Policy Address when Lee pointed out the that the “integration of arts and innovation and technology has become a new trend” in arts development.

That time, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department also invited artists to submit proposals for the EKCC Artist-in-Residence Pilot Scheme. The chief executive also mentioned that there will be an arts and technology academy that will provide training. This is to produce different arts and technology projects through the experience.

“​​Hong Kong is developing into an international innovation and technology centre and a hub for culture and arts exchanges,” he said. “We are also upgrading the facilities of performing arts venues to cope with the development and application of arts in tech”.

All image credit: Theatre Plan