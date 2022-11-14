Ecuador set to launch a digital nomad visa for working professionals

Joining the list of nations looking to attract work from home professionals is Ecuador. The country is releasing a digital nomad visa, which will make living in the nation for those who work from remote areas easier. Here are the details.

As the world eases into regular travel after the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecuador joins the list of nations taking steps to boost its economy via travel. The country has introduced its digital nomad visa to help increase remote working opportunities in the country.

Ecuador digital nomad visa: All you need to know

The visa will allow international workers to stay in the country for up to two years, while they work for an overseas employer, reports state. According to Euro News, the country’s tourism minister Neils Olsen said at the World Travel Market that the UK is Ecuador’s third most-important market, and currently stands at 80 per cent of pre-pandemic visitors. He added that the nation is building momentum after the pandemic, including sending delegations to trade shows.

Obtaining the visa will add to the list of benefits travellers can see in their journey to the country. It will offer ample travel opportunities in Ecuador, right from its rainforests and mountains to the many islands and other ecosystems that exist there. This is not all – Ecuador also offers plenty of outdoor opportunities, such as nature hikes, adventure sports and more. Couple this with its diverse cuisine, coworking culture and comparatively lower cost of living, and you can get the best of all worlds here.

How to get the digital nomad visa in Ecuador

The application process for an Ecuador (Rentista) digital nomad visa, according to Visa Guide, requires plenty of documentation. Here’s what you need to do:

Gather your documents – a filled out and notarized application form, valid passport, two passport photos (2×2 inches), health insurance specific for digital nomads working remotely, with coverage in Ecuador, certificate of a criminal record, proof of employment, proof of relationship to dependents, proof of income, rental agreement (translated into Spanish). Get all the documents translated into Spanish and have them notarized.

Next, set up an appointment at the local Ecuador Embassy or Consulate.

Pay the application fee and wait for your approval.

After approval, you will need to pay for the visa fee before you obtain the digital nomad visa.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Dayan Quinteros/Unsplash

