ENHYPEN’s ‘Bite Me’ reaches 100 million streams on Spotify in just 90 days

ENHYPEN has made history yet again with their latest hit single, Bite Me, becoming the fastest fourth-generation K-pop boy group song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

This remarkable achievement has earned the group a well-deserved place in the music industry as one of the most successful K-Pop groups of their time.

Released earlier this year on 22 May, as the title track on their ‘DARK BLOOD’ album, Bite Me has proven to be a massive success. The song hit the 100 million mark on 20 August, just 90 days after its release. This is an impressive feat, considering that the group has only been in the music industry for less than three years.

This is the fifth song of the group to reach 100 million streams, with the others being Given-Taken, Fever, Drunk-Dazed, and Polaroid Love. With five songs that have achieved this milestone, ENHYPEN has cemented their position as one of the most popular K-Pop groups.

Although they are not the fastest to reach this milestone, the fact that they have achieved it five times is still a significant accomplishment. The group has worked hard to produce high-quality music that resonates with their fans, and their efforts have paid off.

Labelmates and world’s biggest boy band, BTS’s Butter still holds the record for the fastest K-pop song to reach 100 million streams, achieving the feat in just eight days. However, ENHYPEN’s impressive achievement is not to be overlooked, and the group should be proud of their accomplishment. Their continued success in the music industry is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft.

Hero and feature images: Courtesy Instagram/@enhypen