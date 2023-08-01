Euphoria actor Angus Cloud dies at 25 years old

In a tragic turn of events, actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco in the HBO coming-of-age drama Euphoria, has reportedly passed away. He was only 25 years old.

A statement was issued by his family on the matter with Cloud’s publicist, Cait Bailey, confirming that the actor had suddenly passed on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. The actor’s death comes not long after his own father’s recent passing a week prior, with his family explaining that he had struggled ‘intensely’ over the loss.

Angus Cloud of Euphoria fame dies at 25

However, at this point, no exact cause of death was mentioned by his family. Born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on 10 July 1998, he was the oldest of four siblings and was a former classmate of fellow Euphoria star Zendaya at the School of Production Design at the Oakland School for The Arts.

His career would cross into the world of acting when he was scouted by casting scout Eléonore Hendricks while walking on the street in New York; at the time, Cloud had no formal acting training whatsoever. What’s more, he suspected that the offer had been a scam before a meeting was initiated with Jennifer Venditti, casting director of Euphoria. Cloud became a quick fan favourite upon taking on the role of high-school dropout and drug pusher Fezco.

Owing to the fame he garnered from his breakout role in Euphoria, Cloud was later tapped to star in a few other projects including the 2021 comedy-drama film North Hollywood, where he played the character of Walker, and this year’s college drama The Line as Robert DeWitt which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Additionally, he appeared in three other films which will be released posthumously.

Beyond the silver screen and television, he made a few appearances in music videos, most notably in Noah Cyrus’ All Three and Juice WRLD’s Cigarettes.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this trying time.

Feature and hero image credits: Angus Cloud via Instagram