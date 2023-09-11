Rihanna unveils the Fenty x Puma Avanti collab

Puma and Rihanna are no strangers. The duo have joined hands for multiple collaborations since 2015, and we’re glad to announce the comeback of the partnership with Fenty x Puma Avanti footwear.

Rihanna and Puma have established a relationship together since 2015 with several sport-style footwear pieces, whether that be the Fenty x Puma trainers, fur slides, or Creepers.

In 2023, with the superstar’s continuous passion for football and fashion, the new Avanti is born. The fashionable football shoes feature buttery soft vintage leather, a tongue with a debossed and printed gold foil Fenty and Puma Cat logo, and a leather footbed. The shoes are available in black or white.

In 1968, Puma launched the original King football boot, worn by legendary players like Eusebio, Pelé, and Maradona. In 1978, they introduced the Puma Miele, the precursor to the Easy Rider jogging shoes. Later on, in 1998, Puma collaborated with Jil Sander to create the Jil Sander King, which was the inspiration behind the first Avanti introduced in 2001. Fast forward to 2023, and Rihanna has infused her unique design elements into this sophisticated combination of the King football boot and the Easy Rider, from the leather to the gum outsole.

While Avanti is another disruptive approach to sport-style fashion pieces, the two parties aim for the unisex shoes to be wearable by everyone in the family. They look cool on kids but are also suitable for parents.

The first Fenty x Puma campaign features some familiar faces such as Rihanna herself, A$AP Nast, Felix Mallard, and more.

The Fenty x Puma Avanti is available for sale on the website and selected retailers on September 15, 2023 onwards. The second Avanti drop will follow in autumn.

[Hero and featured image credit: Puma]