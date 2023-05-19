FIFA reveals official branding and campaign for 2026 World Cup

FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and the countdown for the 2026 tournament has begun. FIFA, on 17 May, unveiled the official logo of the FIFA World Cup 26, whose matches will be held in 16 cities across the US, Mexico and Canada.

The logo was launched at an event organised at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, US. It highlights inclusivity as its core and showcases innovative and unique design that allow customisation.

Here are all the details about the official branding and FIFA World Cup 26

The design of the logo and the idea behind it

A milestone has been achieved with the launch of the logo. For the first time in the history of the association, the logo will feature the original image of the FIFA World Cup trophy and the hosting year of the tournament for 2026 and the years to come.

Additionally, the image of the trophy and the year can be customised as per the city where the sporting event is being held. This has been done to lend uniqueness to the logo and build an “identifiable brand structure,” as per the official FIFA website.

The numbers ‘2’ and ‘6’ from ’26’ appear in thick, bold, block font and are stacked on top of one another, forming the backdrop of the iconic trophy.

The organisers also revealed the ‘We are 26’ campaign that focuses on people, places and communities and invites them to share their experiences associated with this iconic tournament.

What FIFA said about the logo and the campaign

Talking about the logo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “In just a few hours, the 16 amazing host cities will make all of this even more colourful and exciting as they launch the individual brands developed by FIFA.”

Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief business officer, added, “The official brand introduces fans to the tournament’s new emblem, typeface and striking colour palette, three exciting elements that will bring this tournament to life in the coming months and years.”

The FIFA President spoke about the campaign and said, “WE ARE 26 is a rallying cry,” said “It’s a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say: ‘We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever’. The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026.”

FIFA World Cup 26: Number of teams, date, venue and where to watch

As mentioned earlier, the sporting event will take place in the three countries of the US, Mexico, and Canada for the first time. There are around 16 venues shortlisted across these three host countries.

While the US will play host to 11 venues, Canada will have two and Mexico will have three venues. This time, there will be 48 teams contesting against each other in 12 groups of four.

The dates for the tournament are 11 June to 19 July 2026. One can stream the live matches on the Fox network.

(Hero and Featured image credits: FIFA)

This story first appeared here.