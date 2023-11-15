The first LeBron James museum to open this November

Named LeBron James’ Home Court museum, get ready for a multimedia tour of the star athlete’s life all in one building.

First LeBron James museum to open for public tours

LeBron James is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, playing professionally for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is the current title-holder of the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, has won four NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, been named All-Star player 19 times, and is currently the oldest active player in the NBA at age 38.

Of course, such life and legacy would be best documented in the form of an interactive experience fans can literally walk through. The LeBron James’ Home Court museum is established in his home town of Akron, Ohio. “Just a kid from Akron,” but it seems like that kid could really do anything he put his heart to.

As fans enter the museum, they will be taken on a multimedia adventure from the start of James’ athletic passion. His childhood begins in the neighbourhood of Akron’s Spring Hill, which leads him to enter the court for the first time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He was then drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, then played in Miami and Los Angeles.

Apart from that, fans will get to learn about his business ventures, as well as the LeBron James Family Foundation, an institution aiming to better education and family in Akron, Ohio. Part of the proceeds from the gift shop and coffee shop inside will also go towards the foundation.

Tickets are priced at USD 23, the same number on his uniform when he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Children aged five and below enter free of charge. Public tours are available from 25 November, 2023 onwards.

[Hero and featured image credit: LeBron James Family Foundation]