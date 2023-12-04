FLOWER singer Jisoo becomes latest Dyson ambassador

Adding to yet another milestone in her career since striking out a path of her own, BLACKPINK member Jisoo has recently been appointed as Dyson’s latest ambassador.

The appointment was announced by the British company earlier today with an accompanying campaign shot of the South Korean idol featured holding their highly coveted Airwrap Multi-Styler in what appears to be the limited edition Ceramic Pop colourway.

Dyson introduces Jisoo as their latest ambassador

Predictably, Jisoo was seen sporting wide curled locks made possible through the device’s innovative proprietary technology that allows for versatile hair styling applications, without the risk of heat damage typically experienced in other hair curlers or straighteners.

Speaking on the occasion of Jisoo’s debut as the new face for the brand, Dyson Beauty Category President Kathleen Pierce said “JISOO is an aspirational, modern, and timeless beauty who plays an important role in celebrating natural beauty and elevating hair health.”

The 28-year-old FLOWER hitmaker added to this by expressing her enthusiasm for the role. “Dyson products have always been essential to me. They help me create easy and gorgeous hairstyles with less effort,”

First launched back in 2018, the Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler takes after the brand’s range of highly rated consumer appliances by turning well-established industry know-how on their heads (quite literally) with breakthrough innovations. In this case, each Airwrap styler incorporates the use of their patented Dyson digital motor V9, coupled with curling barrels that have been designed to style hair using an aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Coanda effect.

When a wind vortex is generated by the styler, hair is then fed through the barrels, coiling around them to result in a perfect curl with every use without needing heat.

Feature and hero image credit: Dyson