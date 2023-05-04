Forbes Korea ‘Power Celebrity’ List 2023: Check out the 15 most impactful Korean stars

Forbes Korea has finally released its much-awaited annual list of the most powerful Korean celebrities! The list is a catalogue of the most influential stars in Korea, who’ve made breakthroughs with their achievements, social media popularity, media appearances as well as massive earnings. From global entertainment frontrunners like BTS and BLACKPINK to beloved Korean personalities including Song Joong Ki and Yoo Jae Suk, the list comprises the best in the Korean entertainment scene.

The list also features popular singers like Young Tak and Jang Yoon Jung, who’ve successfully cemented their power in Korea with their diverse music styles. Let’s familiarise you with these powerful celebrities.

15. Lee Seung Gi – Actor/ Singer

The South Korean singer, actor and host, also popularly known as the ‘Ballad Prince’ has been grabbing headlines following his lavish marriage to actor Lee Da In earlier this year. Seung Gi has been featured multiple times in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list since 2010, thanks to his chart-breaking songs and leading roles in popular K-dramas.

14. Kim Hee Jae: Singer

The 27-year-old artist, who is often referred to as a ‘trot prodigy’, is one of the youngest celebrities to have made the cut. While Kim’s most popular for his singing stints, he is also quite an impressive actor and TV personality.

13. Kim Ji Eun: Actress

While Kim’s first casting was in the 2019 film Long Live the King, it was MBC’s espionage thriller The Veil that brought her massive fame. Fans will soon witness her acting chops in ENA’s crime mystery I Have Waited a Long Time for You, co-starring Na In Woo.

12. Lee Junho- Singer: Actor

Member of Korean boy band 2PM, Lee Junho made his foray into acting in 2013 with the action thriller Cold Eyes. Junho is best known for his roles in Good Manager, Rain or Shine as well as Wok of Love. He further became the first idol-turned-actor to bag the Best Actor accolade at the 2022 Korea PD Awards.

11. Park Eun Bin: Actress

Park Eun Bin made her first entry into Forbes’ Korea Power Celebrity in 2023, thanks to her impeccable performance in the South Korean TV series Extraordinary Attorney Woo for which she also won a Baeksang Arts Award. She’s also known for playing the lead role in multiple series including Hello, My Twenties!, Hot Stove League and Do You Like Brahms?

10. Young Tak: Singer

Park Young Tak continues to gauge Korean audiences’ interest with his amazing music. After debuting as a ballad singer in 2007, Tak released his trot album ‘Nuna You’re Perfect’ nine years later in 2016. His exponential rise to fame came with the television reality show Mr Trot in 2020.

9. Jang Yoon Jung: Singer

Hailed as the ‘Queen of Trot’, Jang Yoon Jung is credited for re-popularising the trot genre in Korea. Some of her recent TV show appearances include Jang Yun-jeong’s Seal Breaking, Boss in the Mirror and Dads from Across the Water. The artist has collected multiple Golden Disc Awards, Korea Entertainment Arts Awards as well as SBS Entertainment Awards over the years.

8. Jang Minho: Singer

Appearing at number 10 in the Korea Power Celebrity list in 2022, Minho has made impressive progress and climbed the ladder this year. He started his musical journey as a leader of the Korean idol group ‘U-BeS’, cementing his position as one of the most credible trot singers in the country later on. Minho became widely popular after appearing in the television show Mr Trot in 2020.

7. Son Suk Ku- Actor

While Son Suk Ku has been a part of the Korean entertainment scene for a long time, his projects in the past couple of years have amazed audiences. From TV series like Matrimonial Chaos and Designated Survivor: 60 Days to films like Nothing Serious and The Roundup, Son Suk Ku has displayed an incredible range of work.

6. Lim Young Woong- Singer

The pop, trot and ballad singer Lim Young Woong rose to massive stardom after clinching the title of reality television show Mr Trot in 2020. He’s also a famous YouTuber, who became the first-ever trot artist to receive the platform’s Gold Play Button for amassing one million subscribers. We recommend you listen to his tracks Ugly Love and My Starry Love to familiarise yourself with his singing talents.

5. Yoo Jae Suk- Television personality

If you’re a fan of Korean television shows, Yoo Jae Suk would be a face you recognise well for his wit and persona. From Infinite Challenge and Running Man to Happy Together and Hangout With Yoo, Suk’s shows continue to garner massive love from South Korean audiences.

4. Song Joong Ki- Actor

While Song Joong Ki‘s performances have dazzled us, the actor has been garnering attention for his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders as well as the news of her pregnancy. If you haven’t witnessed Joong Ki’s acting chops, you must add Descendants of the Sun, The Battleship Island as well as Arthdal Chronicles to your next binge-watching session. He’s indeed one of the most powerful Korean celebrities in today’s time.

3. BLACKPINK

Clinching the third spot is none other than the most popular girl band of recent times, BLACKPINK. Thanks to their hot-selling 2022 album BORN PINK as well as the eponymous world tour, the girls continue their global dominance. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are also garnering popularity with their solo musical ventures and brand deals.

2. Son Heung Min- Footballer

Making it to the top spot in the powerful Korean celebrities list is Son Heung Min. Captain of South Korea’s National Football Team, Min is regarded as one of the greatest Asian footballers of all time. Especially after the country’s glorious trail in the 2022 World Cup, all eyes are on Min. The Tottenham Hotspur club player has been a part of the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list without fail since 2019.

1. BTS

Well, BTS must be at the top! The supergroup is the most famous band arising from Korea, whose global popularity also knows no bounds. Despite being on hiatus as a group, BTS members’ solo activities have kept fans hooked. From Suga’s Agust D, J-Hope’s Jack in the Box to Jimin’s Face, the boys remain unstoppable with their individual releases. Not to forget BTS’ massive brand endorsements with luxury powerhouses that keep them in the headlines.

(Hero and Feature image credit: bts.bighitofficial/ Instagram)