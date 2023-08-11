Freddie Mercury’s piano and other belongings are going to auction

This is real life and this isn’t fantasy: the Yamaha baby grand piano which belonged to iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and on which he composed “Bohemian Rhapsody”, is going to auction.

Only a lucky (and wealthy) few have ever boasted of owning a piece of musical history. Whoever owns one of Jimi Hendrix’s guitars, the guitar Prince threw when he played “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, or one of Michael Jackson’s gloves had to shell out a pretty hefty amount of cash. If you’ve got some lying around, it may be your turn to own your very own piece of music history. Sotheby’s, one of the world’s most famous auctioneers, is putting a number of Freddy Mercury’s never-before-seen belongings on display and auctioning them off.

From his crown and cape to the piano he wrote “Bohemian Rhapsody” on, a number of Freddie Mercury’s belongings are going to auction

The items included in the Sotheby’s exhibition and auction comprises of a variety of items that belonged to the Queen frontman, who sadly died in 1991 at the age of 45 from AIDS. The exhibition will also be designed like Mercury’s home, Garden Lodge, to make visitors feel like they’re discovering all these items in the legendary singer’s very own house.

Some of the items visitors can view in the exhibit were very personal to Mercury including hand-written notes and lyrics, some of which are working lyrics for hits like “Somebody To Love” and “Killer Queen”. Pieces of art Mercury had acquired are also being exhibited. A number of his iconic costumes and his many favourite kimonos also adorn the exhibit, giving visitors a glimpse into the flamboyant and tragically short life of the Queen singer.

However, perhaps the most prized item of them all and the one Reuters has dubbed to be “the heart of the auction” is none other than the iconic black Yamaha piano on which Mercury composed the equally iconic 1975 Queen hit, “Bohemian Rhapsody”. The piano is estimated to be around USD $3 million. Many of the items will be auctioned off later in September.

The Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own at Sotheby’s London is free for the public and will last until September 5. The auction will be held on September 6. For more information, visit Sotheby’s website.

