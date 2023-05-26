Shop till you drop at these free-to-enter Weekend Bazaars in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s shopping scene is about to get all the more exciting! The government is conducting a series of five free-to-enter Weekend Bazaars starting May 25. These markets provide everything you’ll need, from clothes and accessories to local bric-a-brac and authentic food items.

The first two events will occur from May 25 to 29 and May 26 to 28 in Tsuen Wan. Kowloon Park will be the venue for the third market from June 17 to 18. The details about the fourth and the fifth markets are yet to be announced.

Explore over 50 stalls in the Weekend Bazaars

Air-conditioned malls may be de rigueur, but only the local bazaars help you discover the sights and smells of your city. Look for more than 50 local shops and several excellent dining options. The space also comes alive with seasonal markets, pop-ups, art installations and exhibitions. And if all this doesn’t catch your fancy, plenty of performances will keep you entertained for hours.

The Sai Kung Festival at the Tin Hau Temple premises will feature dragon and lion dances, Cantonese opera performances, and a family fun fair. Also worth visiting is the Tsuen Wan event, where you can enjoy everything from games to a special zone for children.

Pair your shopping experience with gourmet food

Remember to pair your experience with some next-level food. With many options gathered under one roof, grabbing some quick bites while shopping can be an unforgettable dining affair. The bazaars will also showcase some of the experiences from the Gourmet Marketplace events (a part of the Hello Hong Kong campaign). Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu first announced plans for the Weekend Bazaars in his 2022 policy address to “foster diversified local economic activities”.

Click here to learn more about the free-entry bazaars.

(Hero and feature image credits: Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flicr)