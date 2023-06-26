Furby is back! Hasbro announces the return of the iconic 90s toy

The must-have furry toy of the 90s has an updated design.

Furby is back to entertain a new generation of kids — or even adults, if you’ve already decided to get your hands on one.

After its debut in the 90s, Furby sold 40 million toys in the first three years alone. Now, to commemorate 25 years after the original toy’s release, Hasbro is releasing a rebooted version, complete with the same bulbous eyes, yellow beak and colourful fur. There’s one major difference — this time, the toy company has included an off switch, addressing the fears that many had about their childhood Furby where the damn thing just wouldn’t shut up.

The new owl-like creature arrives in shades of purple and coral and features five voice-activated modes, plus over 600 phrases, jokes and songs. Like its predecessor, it can dance while lighting up in different colours and pair up with other Furby friends. Simply engage it with five commands — “Dance Party”, “Copy Cat”, “Tell My Fortune”, “Let’s Chill” and “Lightshow” — and watch it do its thing.

If you’re more of the affectionate type, you can also hug it, comb its hair or dress it up in beads and other accessories. And once the fun is done for the day, simply turn it off — an option that seems like a requisite, but wasn’t available in the first edition.

“Generations of kids have loved this adorably fuzzy, chatty and curious little creature and now today’s kids can discover the all-new Furby,” announces Hasbro. “This curious little creature and kindred spirit is here to remind them that they can be their hilarious, wacky, odd, perfectly imperfect selves. Because that is what makes them — and the world — a little more special.”

The new Furby retails for USD$70 on Amazon and major toy stores from 15 July.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Hasbro)