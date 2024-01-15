Galeries Lafayette will make its debut in Macau this January

France’s upscale department store group, Galeries Lafayette is expanding in the region. It has already opened in Shenzhen and Chongqing and will soon open in Macau.

The new openings are additions to the two existing stores in Beijing and Shanghai. In total, the luxury department store is looking to launch eight more locations. Keep reading to find out more details.

Galeries Lafayette will open more branches in the region

Galeries Lafayette entered a joint venture with Hopson Commercial Group, a listed real estate firm. They aim to have a total of 10 locations in the region by 2025.

Developments are well underway, with new stores in Upperhills in Shenzhen, Vanke Center in Chongqing, and Treasure Island Mall in Macau. The location in Shim Yip UpperHills, Shenzhen is the third location in mainland China but smaller in terms of size.

Still, there are over 80 designer brands including several that made their debut in Asia. The Shenzhen store introduces the concept of a “featured concept store” to the region. The Chongqing branch recently welcomed shoppers last September and has the same boutique concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galeries Lafayette Macau (@galerieslafayettemacau)

What to expect at the Macau store?

Meanwhile, the Macau outpost will open on January 26 at the Yoho Treasure Island Resorts World Shopping Centre. The 25,000 square feet of space will overlook the Nam Van Lake. It will be home to more than 100 brands including ten that are exclusive to Macau.

As a tribute to Galeries Lafayette’s first store in Paris, the Macau branch will have an indoor replica of the Eiffel Tower. For the opening, there will be various limited-time events and offers. For the first phase, watch out for brands such as Five Guys, UFC Gym, Pop Mart, Under Armour, and Beebeeland.

The remaining locations have not been announced yet. But we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a new Galeries Lafayette outlet in Hong Kong too!

All images credit: galerieslafayettemacau/Instagram