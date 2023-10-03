Here’s what to expect from the H&M x Rabanne collaboration

H&M designer collaborations have become an intrinsic part of the yearly fashion calendar, ever since the concept of limited collections designed alongside a high fashion label and released at scale through the fast fashion retailer’s manufacturing prowess proved to be a runaway success in 2004. After a sold-out collection with Mugler earlier this year, French house Rabanne is expected to take over the reins and link up with H&M for the next installation.

This comes after the Swedish retail fashion conglomerate released an official statement to confirm the partnership, which is expected to debut on November 9th 2023 globally across all of the brand’s brick-and-mortar boutiques, as well as on their official website.

H&M teams up with Rabanne for upcoming collaboration

Those familiar with Rabanne’s house codes will find no surprises in the H&M collaboration, as it is expected to include many of the label’s signature pieces. Womenswear is expressed by way of nightclub-appropriate chainmail-effect mini dresses, draped gowns, and separates in lustrous, eye-popping metallic shades, as well as statement necklaces, earrings, and of course handbags.

For the boys, expect metal chainmail-effect polo shirts alongside an assortment of military jackets (including one trimmed in faux fur) and even a matching jogger set bearing the new Rabanne monogram. There is apparently even a homeware line that is due to be released as part of the collection too.

A glitzy soiree held in Paris at the Silencio nightclub gave guests a small taste of the collection’s pieces, as styled by Cher, Elle Fanning, Peggy Gou, Robyn, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, Alton Mason, Jared Leto, Damson Idris, Ashley Graham and Tina Kunakey, prior to its retail release.

“As a designer, I’ve always been interested in exploring hedonism and empowerment. I was very enthusiastic to work with H&M on a collection that will introduce Rabanne’s avant-garde energy to a wider audience in a democratic way,” Julien Dossena, creative director of Rabanne said on account of the collaboration’s announcement.

The partnership comes at a strategic point in the French luxury house’s history, as the label is currently in the process of undergoing a rebranding exercise that will see it dropping the ‘Paco’ name moving forward, with the goal of further blurring the lines between fashion and beauty into a ‘unique signature and lifestyle’. A new logo was also introduced as part of this effort, featuring a typography style that harkens back to small letters featured on the bottle of the first-ever fragrance released by Paco Rabanne in 1969, the Calandre.

Founded in 1966 by the namesake designer himself, the house of Paco Rabanne was built upon the foundation of Rabanne’s approach to couture, which was clearly informed by his experience producing jewelry for French houses Dior, Givenchy, and Balenciaga.

This led to his groundbreaking creation of chain-mail garments, fashioned out of plastic and metal plates, which have since become the most identifiable hallmark of the brand’s legacy to this day. Interest in Rabanne’s work was further buoyed by the futurist movement that was popularised by the Space Race and science-fiction media from the period.

While his garment-making business has waned somewhat, the label continues to remain popular among beauty enthusiasts thanks to a collection of highly successful fragrances, chief of which being the 1 Million scent.

Feature and hero image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M