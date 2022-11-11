Campsites in Hong Kong to reopen after two years

If you missed camping under a canvas, here’s some good news coming your way! Government-managed campsites across Hong Kong are all set to reopen on November 17.

Despite travel being back on, those dark days of COVID led to many of us rediscovering our love for a staycation, and camping is one of the best ways to explore (without kissing goodbye to too many home comforts). As a part of the eased COVID guidelines, about 41 country park sites managed by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department will be open to the public. A pilot booking system for advanced bookings has also been launched for the Twisk Campsite.

Camping will be subject to hygiene and social distancing regulations

Still, camping isn’t going to feel like it did before the pandemic. There will be fewer people to allow social distancing, some activities will be closed, and cleaning and waiting will be more common. In addition, campsites will be subject to tight hygiene and social distancing regulations.

Hong Kong relaxed a few more COVID guidelines

In addition, Hong Kong is updating a few more COVID guidelines. Residents and visitors can remove masks to eat at outdoor locations. Plus, many premises are doing away with the requirement of scanning vaccine pass. The following changes will come into effect on November 17:

The government will reopen campsites, and outdoor recreational facilities will reopen. Visitors can remove their masks to eat and drink on outdoor premises. Clubhouses, mahjong parlours, and religious establishments can skip checking the vaccine pass. Visitors with an amber health code can enter places where a vaccine pass is not required.

That said, expect a proactive inspection of the vaccine pass at catering premises, bars, hotels, spas, and skating rinks. Swimming pools, nightclubs, sports institutions and cruises also come under this category.

The announcement comes following the government’s decision to reopen barbecue pits and relax mask-wearing rules in specific indoor spaces. In addition, tourists in groups can visit theme parks, museums and temples even if they hold an amber code on their vaccine pass.

(Hero and feature image credits: Max Pixel)