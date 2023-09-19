Hong Kong is handing out a million free dining vouchers this November

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is giving away a million dining vouchers to tourists! The newest giveaway is to support the government’s “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign which aims to revitalise the city’s nighttime economy.

The “Hong Kong Night Treats” dining vouchers are worth HKD 100 and can be used at selected bars and restaurants. They will be available to travellers starting in November. Keep reading to find out more details!

Take advantage of Hong Kong’s new dining voucher

Visitors to Hong Kong can use the HKD 100 voucher when paying for their dining bill in any of the participating bars and Quality Tourism (QTS) Schemed-accredited restaurants after 6 pm. In addition, they can also enjoy a special offer for an open-top bus night tour.

From November 2023 to January 2024, visitors can redeem an HKD 20 ticket at the bus terminal for a ride at one of the designated routes after 6 pm. The journey takes them through popular attractions and landmarks in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon while enjoying the beautiful night scenery.

An exciting line-up of events in the coming months

Other than the dining vouchers, HKTB also unveiled upcoming nighttime events as part of the “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign. After five years, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will return to the Central Harbourfront from October 26 to 29. There will be 300 booths showcasing fine wine from around the world including France and Thailand.

Extending the four-day event, HKTB will also launch the “Taste Around Town” campaign in November. Attendees will be able to experience Hong Kong’s bar and dining culture. For the holiday season, the Hong Kong WinterFest will feature a giant Christmas tree while the New Year countdown will wrap up the year with fireworks!

There are also plans to hold food markets and festive events at the famous Temple Street. More details will be announced soon. Locals and visitors alike can also look forward to Halloween and the Mid-Autumn Festival as HKTB will drape tourist hotspots with fun decorations!

All images credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board