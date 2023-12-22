Hong Kong firefighters star in 2024 annual calendar

Inspired by the renowned Australian firefighters’ calendar, Hong Kong’s firefighting heroes come in hot for the department’s 2024 annual calendar, showcasing chiseled bodies and dashing looks.

Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department invited bodybuilders Sing Lee and Raymond Chan to pose for their 2024 calendar. The two have since earned the “heartthrobs of the fire service” title among netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sing Lee (@kasing_906)

The calendar aims to showcase the different responsibilities of the Fire Services Departments through photos, and convey the department’s commitment to disaster relief and aiding the community in times of crisis.

The digital and physical editions of the calendar were unveiled with a focus on eco-friendliness. Each wooden holder, handcrafted from trees that were toppled during Typhoon Saola in September and Typhoon Koinu in October, adds greater significance and commemorative value to this special calendar.

The original concept of the hot firefighter calendar originated in Australia in 1993, aiming to raise funds for charity. Earlier this month, three Australian calendar firefighters visited Hong Kong, creating a frenzy among fans. They participated in an event organised by local restaurant chain TamJai to raise funds for a stray animal shelter.

To download the digital copy of the Hong Kong firefighters calendar, please visit here.

Image: Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department