Hong Kong offers free MTR rides and dining discounts to kick off October

To welcome National Day on October 1, the Hong Kong government is offering freebies and discount deals. Some of these include free use of public transportation and leisure facilities managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

Chief Executive John Lee made the announcement on September 19. In addition, over 60 cinemas will offer half-priced movie tickets. There will also be dining deals available at over 1,000 restaurants.

Various Hong Kong freebies and discount deals are available

Hongkongers can enjoy free admission at museums such as the Hong Kong Science Museum and Hong Kong Space Museum. Fees will also be waived for the permanent exhibitions at both museums. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Wetland Park will also welcome visitors for free.

When it comes to transportation, the tram, light rail, MTR, and bus services will be free of charge. Two ferry routes—Tsim Sha Tsui-Wan Chai and North Point-Kai Tak-Kwun Tong—will also be free. Those using a Child Octopus can take advantage of the free rides on the “heavy rail lines” which include the local lines, cross-border East Rail services, and even certain bus services operated by KMB and Long Win.

More than 1,000 dining establishments will also be offering discounts. But it doesn’t stop there! Shopping malls and wet markets will also roll out their own shopping offers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTR (@mtrhk)

More time to celebrate the long holiday weekend

Before the National Day festivities, Hongkongers will first celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. MTR announced that it will provide overnight service during the festival so that the public can go out and enjoy the holiday. The railway operator will increase train service during the long weekend of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays by adding about 900 more train trips.

All rail lines except the Airport Express and Disneyland Resort Line will enhance service frequencies from 3 pm during the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 29. “Busy” lines such as the Island, Tsuen Wan, Kwun Tong, and Tseung Kwan O lines will run train trips within two-minute intervals.

On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, all MTR lines and seven Light Rail routes will continue to operate overnight. Airport Express, Disneyland Resort and journeys to or from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations are not included.

All images credit: Komod Ayal/Pixabay