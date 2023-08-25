A new pet park and walking trail is coming up on Hong Kong’s oldest golf course

After successfully reclaiming 32 hectares of land, part of Hong Kong Golf Club’s Fanling course will open a new pet park and walking trail. Available to the public from September 1, the section of the course is the oldest golf course in the city.

There are plans to open more sections in phases following maintenance work. Two large-scale international golf tournaments will also take place at the historic golf course in the coming months.

New facilities in Hong Kong Golf Club’s Fanling Old Course

The new facilities will be open to the public from 7 am daily. While the pet park will remain open until 6 pm, the walking trail will be available for visitors until 9 pm. Although visitors can enjoy the new facilities starting in September, parts of the course will be off-limits from September 11 to November 15.

In addition, two international golf tournaments will occur at the golf course. The Aramco Team Series will run from October 6 to 8, and the Hong Kong Open from November 9 to 12. A car parking space will also be available for public use 24 hours a day. There were originally plans to open two soccer pitches, but authorities found the ground unsuitable. So, they can only open after renovation work is complete. However, Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism Kevin Yeung didn’t reveal a timeline for the reopening. He mentioned that maintenance work would be arranged immediately.

Among the 32 hectares of land, 9.5 hectares will be set aside for housing 33,600 residents. The rest will be for recreation and conversation purposes. However, the club is against the proposal to build housing on the course as it can cause severe environmental damage. The club applied for a UNESCO heritage conservation award to further conserve the system.

A centuries-old golf course with a global recognition

Founded in 1889, the Hong Kong Golf Club has been home to the Hong Kong Open since 1959. It has been nominated for the World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility three times at the World Golf Awards. The Old Course in Fanling was built in 1911, the oldest 18-hole course in the region.

The clubhouse and the pavilion are both listed as Grade III Heritage Buildings. In addition, there are 68 ancestral graves and more than 76 urns around the three courses. Some of them even date back to the Qing and Ming Dynasties.

Globally, the golf course received a ranking of 71 out of 100 golf clubs from journalists and industry experts in 2015. There were only four other clubs in Asia that secured a higher position. In 2019, when the list was updated, the club moved up to the 56th spot. Currently, it ranks 52th in the world.

