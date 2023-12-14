Hong Kong is offering dining vouchers worth HKD 20 million to locals

For Hongkongers, the festive season has been made all the more special with the government’s latest promotional campaign. In a bid to boost local consumption, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is offering residents a total of 200,000 dining vouchers, each worth HKD 100. The ‘Hong Kong Night Treats for Locals’ vouchers, amounting to HKD 20 million, will be distributed in two batches starting this month with 100,000 vouchers per batch.

The latest round of consumption vouchers comes as an extension to the ‘Hong Kong Night Treats’ campaign, wherein freebies have been handed out to visitors since November. By boosting consumption and creating business opportunities for the F&B sector, this move is sure to give a kick to Hong Kong’s economy. Here’s everything you should know about the campaign.

HKD 20 million worth of dining vouchers for locals up for grabs

The 200,000 vouchers will come out in two phases. The first begins next Wednesday (December 20) at 10 am. Meanwhile, the second phase begins on January 10, 2024 (Wednesday) at 10 am. Both batches offer 100,000 vouchers each.

You can now sign up on the Discover Hong Kong website for a chance to get a voucher in the first batch. Vouchers will drop online on a first-come, first-served basis on the same website.

Locals can redeem the HKD 100 vouchers when they spend a minimum of HKD 100 on their dine-in orders from over 1,100 selected restaurants and around 100 bars after 6 pm daily.

Talking about the campaign, HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng said, “Since the start of the give-away of ‘Hong

Kong Night Treats’ visitor dining vouchers in November, the campaign has been well-received.”

He continued, “Therefore, the HKTB will ride on the Christmas and New Year festivities to extend the campaign

to locals to share the joy with the public as a joint gift from the HKTB and the trade and encourage the public to enjoy the holidays with their friends and family in town while supporting local businesses.”

Covid-related restrictions kept the Hong Kong economy closed for around three years. The city fully reponed its borders in February this year, with inbound tourism and private consumption contributing massively to revive the economy. The ‘Night Treats’ campaign will further support local spending and contribute to overall growth.

Hong Kong folks, grab hold of these dining vouchers at the earliest!

(Hero image credit: picjumbo.com/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Louis Hansel/ Unsplash)