This HKD 2.2 billion mansion in Repulse Bay is the most expensive home in Hong Kong

We know that living in Hong Kong doesn’t come cheap. After all, Hong Kong is one of the most expensive cities in the world for locals and expats. The city is also notorious for its expensive properties. Listed at HKD 2.2 billion, a five-storey property in Repulse Bay is currently Hong Kong’s most expensive home.

It topples the previous record held by a villa on The Peak, an exclusive neighbourhood. The property was purchased for HKD 1.2 billion earlier this year. According to the listing on Habitat Property, the Repulse Bay home has a whopping 11 bedrooms!

Hong Kong’s most expensive home costs over HKD 2 million

The 18,274 square feet residence is located at 72 Repulse Bay Road. Built in 2019, the property is ideal as a family home. Other than having over 10 bedrooms, it also has eight bathrooms, a private lift, a garden, a private garage, and a roof terrace.

If the private garage is not enough, the property also comes with three car parks complete with an EV charger. The interiors boast marble flooring with two grand staircases and black casement windows. Meanwhile, the spacious terrace offers incredible views of Repulse Bay. To top it off, there’s also a lap pool with a lounging area.

The home is among the world’s most expensive properties

According to Mansion Global, the property is among the most expensive in the world. It costs more than a penthouse at Central Park Tower in New York City, which is the most expensive publicly listed property in the US.

Despite property prices in Hong Kong dropping to 2017 levels, it’s still expensive to own a private property. In fact, the city just trails behind Singapore as the second-most expensive city in Asia to buy a private home.

But sellers are optimistic that the size, location, and newness of the property will attract buyers. The listing also highlighted key perks about the property, particularly its location. While it’s not as exclusive as The Peak, Repulse Bay is still a sought-after neighbourhood in the Southside.

All images credit: Habitat Property