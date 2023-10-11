Hong Kong emerges as one of the most Instagrammable foodie cities in the world!

There’s no denying that Hong Kong is a food lover’s paradise! Decorated with everything from exquisite Michelin stars restaurants to lip-smacking roadside food stalls – we bet your taste buds will be delighted in this gastronomic hub. Hong Kong’s dining scene offers the best of both food and aesthetics, which is why the city has been named one of the most Instagrammable foodie cities in the world.

According to a survey conducted by the online gaming site, Spin Genie, Hong Kong bagged the fifth position on the ‘Most Instagrammed Foodie Hotspots’ list with as many as 622k Instagram posts having the hashtag #HongKongfoodie. Melbourne topped the list with 2.9 million posts containing the #Melbournefoodie hashtag, while Delhi clinched the second spot.

Hong Kong's one of the world's most Instagrammable foodie cities!

The research looked at the number of Instagram hashtags and the number of Instagram posts to discover the dining scene of several popular cities across the globe. If you check the ‘HongKongfoodie’ hashtag on the platform today, you’ll find 622k posts flaunting the best of Instagram-worthy dining experiences. From traditional Cantonese cuisines to British-style tea houses – you can’t go wrong when it comes to satiating your taste buds.

Did you know that five restaurants in Hong Kong even made it to the ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023′ list? The Chairman topped the rankings with the 13th spot. Following it were Neighborhood (No.29), Wing (No.37), Mono (No.41), and Caprice (No.49).

Whether you’re a visitor wanting to explore the best spots in the neighbourhood or a local eager to check out eateries across the town – all foodie Hongkongers will help you navigate the best of the lot!

Melbourne tops the ‘Most Instagrammable Foodie Hotspots’ list

Australia’s capital city, Melbourne leads the survey with 2.8 million posts for the hashtag #Melbournefoodie. Some of the most popular dining spots include Sebastian, The Kettle Black Cafe and Higher Ground. Next up on the list is Delhi, with 2.1 million posts. The Indian city is a foodie paradise, thanks to its impeccable street food markets and the diversity of cuisines available. The third and fourth spots are held by London and Dubai respectively. Check out the top 10 list.

Melbourne (2.8 million posts) Delhi (2.1 million posts) London (2.1 million posts) Dubai (1 million posts) Hong Kong (662k posts) Singapore (539k posts) Taipei (390k posts) Paris (374k posts) Tokyo (313k posts) Bangkok (215k posts)

