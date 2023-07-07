The Hong Kong Palace Museum celebrates first anniversary

The last time I wrote about the Hong Kong Palace Museum was when it was first launched to the public. A year on, the museum has made its name as one of Hong Kong’s top cultural landmarks, fostering strong partnerships in the areas of academic and cultural exchange on the way.

Has it really been a year? On 3 July, the Hong Kong Palace Museum celebrated its first anniversary, gathering all the important peeps like Winnie Tam Wan-chi, Chairman of the HKPM Board and Betty Fung, Chief Executive Officer of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority to thank the public for their support.

In the one year it’s been open, the Hong Kong Palace Museum welcomed approximately 1.3 million visitors and successfully presented 12 high-quality exhibitions, including the Cartier and Women show. And while it’s known for presenting some of the finest objects from the Palace Museum in Beijing, the museum has also helped build a “stronger dialogue among world civilisations and reinforced Hong Kong’s position as a centre for East-meets-West international cultural exchange”.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum management team presented souvenirs to visitors to mark the museum’s first anniversary.

Celebrating its one-year milestone, the Hong Kong Palace Museum swaps in the fifth rotation of treasures on loan from the Palace Museum in Galleries 1, 2 and 5 for a three-month period until September 2023. These include two grade one national treasures: the ewer in the shape of a pine tree by Ming dynasty bamboo carver Pu Cheng; and the brush pot in the shape of a Chinese cabbage by Qing dynasty bamboo carver Feng Xijue.

Following the example of M+, free admission to Galleries 1 to 7 at the Hong Kong Palace Museum is no longer offered on Wednesdays. However, the museum will continue to ensure that the most effective support is given to members of the public, including underprivileged groups, to access its exhibitions and events.

Find out more about the Hong Kong Palace Museum on its official website.