The Hong Kong Science Museum may relocate to Sha Tin

The Hong Kong government plans to move the Hong Kong Science Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui to Sha Tin. Instead, they want to build a new museum on the current site to exhibit the development and achievements of Mainland China.

While the Science Museum will not be fully scrapped, the government proposes to relocate it to Sha Tin. It will take over the current site of the Hong Kong Heritage Museum. However, there was no mention of whether the existing Heritage Museum will also move or completely shut down.

The Science Museum may move to Sha Tin

The Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau submitted the proposal to the Legislative Council recently. The new museum’s contents will include Chinese history and national development such as the resistance against foreign invasion and advancements in aerospace technology.

The Hong Kong Science Museum boasts 500 exhibits in its permanent collection. Its most famous is the 22-metre-high Twin Energy Machine, which is also the largest of its kind in the world. The museum remains in many Hongkongers’ collective memory, especially as it’s a popular site for school field trips.

The plan come after Chief Executive John Lee mentioned about building two more museums to showcase national development. He added that the Hong Kong government will work closely with the Shenzhen Municipal Cultural Relics Bureau. They hope to organise exhibitions that show how both cities resisted Japanese occupation during World War II.

Another museum in Hong Kong gets an upgrade

While the future of the Science Museum and Heritage Museum hangs in limbo, the Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defence will get an upgrade. It will turn into the Hong Kong Museum of the War or Resistance and Coastal Defence in 2024.

Before its renovation, the museum was shut for four years due to the damage from Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018. It only recently reopened in November 2022 and debuted a new exhibition.