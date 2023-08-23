Hong Kong is banning imported seafood from Japan starting August 24

Hong Kong is putting an indefinite ban on Japan’s seafood imports. The announcement has come following the planned release of the Fukushima wastewater. The ban covers aquatic products from ten metropolis and prefectures in Japan starting August 24.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said the government will continue to monitor the situation. However, he has not given an exact duration of how long the ban will be. The government will nevertheless only consider lifting the ban if Japanese authorities ensure the safety of aquatic products.

Hong Kong implements a ban on Japan’s seafood imports

The ban comes after Japan decided to release radioactive wastewater from the non-functioning Fukushima nuclear power plant. As a result, The government is releasing about a million tonnes of treated water. Further, the power plant suffered damage from the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. Consequently, the disaster led to the continuous release of radioactivity.

The ten metropolis and prefectures mainly span the Kanto, Chubu, and Tohoku regions including Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano, and Fukushima. What’s more, the ban covers living, chilled, frozen, and dried aquatic products and seafood preserved in sea salt and seaweed as well.

The curb is likely to also affect many Japanese restaurants in Hong Kong that make up about 10 per cent of dining establishments in the city. Additionally, eateries expect the losses to amount to about 40 per cent.

Hong Kong government steps up its monitoring measures

Japan claims the wastewater has been treated. The United Nations atomic agency also agrees that this makes discharge the safest option. However, other governments have strongly opposed the plan.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government pledges to strengthen its monitoring measures. This also includes monitoring the radioactive levels of local fishing and Hong Kong waters. Moreover, they will also conduct regular examinations of food imports from Japan.

However, this is not the first time that the government imposed a ban. A curb on food imports from five prefectures including Fukushima was also in place shortly after the March 11 disaster. As of now, government officials want to ensure that “all food that can be imported to Hong Kong is safe”.

Hero image credit: Moiz K. Malik/Unsplash; featured image credit: Jonathan Forage/Unsplash