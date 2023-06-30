Hong Kong Shopping Festival to offer coupons and gifts worth HKD 1.5 billion

Hong Kong is ranked one of the best cities to shop in Asia. And if you live for a good discount, take advantage of the Hong Kong Shopping Festival, offering coupons and gifts worth HKD 1.5 billion. The Happy Hong Kong Shopping Festival will take place between July 1 and August 31, so make sure you set up your shopping calendar.

Launching on July 1, you can win coupons and vouchers to shop from 150 brands and 6,000 retail outlets. It is the ideal time to score big on cosmetics, digital gadgets, jewellery, and fashion. So, collect up to 230 shopping vouchers from the digital wallet Alipay HK, the news website HK01, and the lifestyle app AR Lens.

Hong Kong Shopping Festival: Score discounts, bonuses, and freebies

There are many other exciting freebies up for grabs. While Starbucks is offering 100,000 cups of coffee, McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 Big Mac sandwiches. Moreover, you can also score over 1,000 supermarket cash coupons, available on Alipay HK and AR Lens. Easily the best time to be in Hong Kong, isn’t it?

Along with the freebies, participate in games run by merchants such as Sogo, ParknShop, Starbucks, McDonald’s, CSL and Mannings. If you win, you can take home many exciting prizes. You also get a chance for a one-minute shopping spree at supermarkets. The promotional events are part of the two-month festival offering HKD 150 million in discounts, bonuses and other goodies. Happy shopping!

The rewards are a part of the Hello Hong Kong Campaign

Since launching the Happy Hong Kong campaign, the Hong Kong government has given away many exciting deals on movie tickets, F&B, shopping and more. The government hopes to revive the pandemic-hit retail sector with the shopping festival. The buying power of tourists dropped by nearly 20 per cent (compared to pre-pandemic levels).

During the opening ceremony of the festival, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said the “shopping festival could drive the city’s consumption atmosphere, and it is expected that the number of tourists and visitors will continue to increase in the second half of the year, bringing development opportunities to retail and catering businesses”.

Another round of consumption vouchers is expected to roll out in mid-July. So, stay tuned!

(All image credits: Pixabay)