Hong Kong’s iconic Star Ferry Pier is getting an upgraded look

Hong Kong’s 65-year-old Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier will undergo complete reconstruction. According to the proposed design plans, the pier will have floor-to-ceiling windows and a public viewing deck on the second floor. There will also be a marketplace and dining area.

Meanwhile, the ground and first floors will serve as boarding decks for passengers. Star Ferry Company Limited also proposed to ease commercial restrictions on the Central and Wan Chai piers to boost the night economy. Keep reading to find out more details.

Hong Kong’s Star Ferry Pier will get a facelift

In addition to the new features, the company will also revamp the second floor outdoor platform. It will be converted into a commercial street that will extend to the Tsim Sha Tsui Pier Bus Terminus. There will be a pedestrian footbridge to connect the pier to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

While it’s mainly the Tsim Sha Tsui Pier that will get a facelift, the proposal also states that certain areas of the Central and Wan Chai Piers will have marketplaces or cultural event spaces. The company will also seek to organise a harbourfront carnival towards the end of the year to feature numerous stalls offering food and handicrafts with music performances.

Keeping the cultural symbol alive

The iconic Star Ferry faced several challenges during the pandemic and was on the verge of closure. The company raised its fares from April 2023 and discontinued free ferry services for seniors. The company listed more than HKD 85 million in losses since the pandemic.

As such, the new proposal also aims to increase annual activities in the piers from 24 to 60 days. It also wishes to extend activity days from 60 to 180 days.

The Star Ferry boasts more than 120 years of history, making it the oldest form of public transportation in Hong Kong. The green and white boasts have become an integral part of Hong Kong’s famed harbour and a means to see panoramic views of the city. For many Hongkongers, it’s more than just public transport but a cultural symbol of the city.

Hero and feature mage credit: Bradley Prentice/Unsplash