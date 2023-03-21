Hong Kong-Taiwanese actress Shu Qi named Tom Ford Beauty Attaché

Tom Ford Beauty announces Shu Qi as its latest beauty attaché.

It’s been a busy week for Shu Qi as she’s been snatching up ambassadorships left and right. Her latest endeavour sees her as Tom Ford Beauty’s newest ambassador.

Hot off her announcement as ambassador for Michael Kors, the enigmatic actress and fashion icon is adding Beauty Attaché for Tom Ford Beauty on top of her long list of accolades. In her debut campaign, Shu Qi stuns as she encapsulates Tom Ford’s vision of modern glamour. The acclaimed star brings the vivacious Electric Cherry, alluring Cherry Smoke and the seductive Lost Cherry to life. She displays seductive magnetism in every shot — a Tom Ford signature.

“I am honoured to be the new attaché for Tom Ford Beauty,” exclaims Shu Qi, “a brand that has redefined modern luxury for the 21st century. I look forward to this exciting partnership.”

Shu Qi joins South Korean actor Gong Yoo as beauty attachés repping the luxury brand ranging from cosmetics to fragrances.

