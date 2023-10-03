Hong Kong to get its first-ever deep-sea water adventure experience

Have you ever visited an underwater arcade or explored the depths of the ocean? Hold on to your respirator, as Hong Kong is getting a one-of-a-kind deep-sea experience, Vquarium. The city’s first-ever virtual deep-ocean adventure experience will come up at 11 SKIES near Hong Kong International Airport. Set to open in 2025, the attraction will be a mighty impressive adventure spot.

What to expect at the virtual deep-ocean adventure experience?

The controlled diving environment will come with a 13-metre vertical space enhanced by simulators. Plus, state-of-the-art lighting, special effects, Mixed Reality technology, and sound system inside will enhance the immersive diving experience. Explorers can get the feel of heading all the way down into the distant depths of water that are otherwise inaccessible to humans.

In addition, the interactive attraction will be divided into three levels. It will allow visitors to discover rare marine species and unique ocean landscapes. Needless to say, these sightings come with countless Instagrammable moments.

Vquarium: A world-class attraction

The ‘Vquarium’ is one of eight “world class and first-in-Hong Kong entertainment attractions” at 11 SKIES with an area of more than 3.8 million square feet. Here you will also have an option of lounging in the 120 dining options and shopping from 800 shops. Further, the retail and entertainment elements of the complex will open in phases from the end of this year. Other attractions in the entertainment section of 11 Skies are the ‘Paddington Play Adventures’ and a children’s educational zone called KidZania.

Exploring the world’s best-known coral environment, the deep diving experience will tell the story of one of the Earth’s most biodiverse ecosystems and the damage done to it by climate change.

We can’t wait to go on this epic adventure underwater.

All image credits: Pixabay