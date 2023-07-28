Hong Kong whale-watching tours halted following government warnings

According to reports from Hong Kong Free Press, whale-watching tours off the coast of Sai Kung have temporarily suspended operations following warnings from Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).

A Byrde’s whale which was first spotted earlier this month was seen off the shores of Sai Kung over the weekend with lacerations on its back consistent with a boat propellor. Following the reports, the AFCD urged the public not to go on boat trips to watch the whale and began stepping up patrols of the waters where the whale had appeared, including the Sai Kung Public Pier.

According to the WWF, Bryde’s Whales are typically found in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans and sometimes pass through the city during migration or if they’ve gotten lost. It’s uncommon for the whales to stay for extended periods of time unless they’ve fallen ill.

“Whales are sensitive creatures and can be easily affected by loud noises, sudden movements and human interference,” said Compass Chan, the Scientific Officer of Ocean Park Conservation Foundation. “Additionally, approaching the whales can disrupt their natural behaviour and migration patterns, which can have a long-term negative impact on their well-being.”

Offenders found guilty of wilful disturbance of protected wild animals are liable to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of $100,000 HKD upon conviction. Rules laid out by the AFCD include having just one dolphin-watching vessel present within 500 meters of a group of dolphins. The vessels are only allowed to be outside of a 50-meter radius of the dolphins, and required to drive at speeds below 10 knots when in the vicinity.

(Images via Tumjang/Getty Images)