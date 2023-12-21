Netflix’s culinary thriller ‘Hunger’ wins Best Feature Film at 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Hunger, Netflix’s original Thai film which started the whole ‘pad ngor ngae’ craze, recently received the accolade of Best Feature Film from the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) in Singapore.

Remember the time you craved for the stir-fried noodle pad ngor ngae after watching Netflix’s Thailand original film Hunger? Recently, the film has made an appearance again with the recent accolade it has won at the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore.

Organised by the Asian Academy of Creative Arts in Singapore, the AACA, held annually in December since 2018, was founded to recognise excellence in film and television in 16 nations across the Asia Pacific Region. Set to compete with a long list of films from various countries, Hunger secured the title of Best Feature Film, along with the K-drama series The Glory, which won the Best Drama Series Award.

This is not only the award the team has received for the film. For the national round of the AACA, the film was also awarded with the Best Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay (Kongdej Jaturanrasmee), and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Nopachai ‘Peter’ Jayanama for his role as the maniac chef Paul).

It’s truly a golden year for Thai films. Recently, the acclaimed Thai film Doi Boy, directed by Nontawat Numbenchapol, also received the Rising Star Award from BIFF Asia Star Award 2023 from Busan International Film Festival for lead actor Awat Ratanapintha.

[Featured and Hero Images Credit: Netflix]