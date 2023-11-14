‘Reply 1988’ co-stars Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol end their six-year relationship

Sad news for fans of Reply 1988 reel to real couple, Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol! Their respective agencies confirmed that the two have officially parted ways.

The news sent shockwaves across fans especially since they’ve managed to maintain a strong relationship in the last six years. Over time, they’ve been caught up in break-up rumours but managed to dispel them when they were spotted together shortly after. Only this time, the news is official.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol part ways after six years together

The singer and actor went public with their relationship in 2017. They became close after working together in the hit Korean drama, Reply 1988. In the series, viewers were kept on their toes as they guessed who Hyeri’s character, Duk-seon ended up marrying. Ryu Jun-yeol played Jung-hwan, one of the potential candidates and eventually turned out to be the second lead.

So, when the two confirmed that they were dating, fans supported the couple’s relationship especially since their characters in the TV series did not end up together. They found comfort in knowing that they were at least together in real life. But not anymore. Those in Team Jung-hwan are left in disbelief at the couple’s break up.

Impressive stars in their own right

Ryu Jun-yeol debuted in the entertainment industry in 2015 with the independent film, Socialphobia. Thanks to his impressive acting skills, he quickly rose to prominence. His performance in Reply 1988 gained him various Best New Actor awards in South Korea. Since then, he’s starred in critically acclaimed movies such as The King, A Taxi Driver, Little Forest, Believer, and The Night Owl.

On the other hand, Hyeri started her career through the K-pop girl group, Girl’s Day. She ventured into acting and took on her first lead role in Reply 1988. It eventually became the highest-rated drama in Korean television history. She’s worked on projects such as Two Cops, Miss Lee, and My Roommate Is a Gumiho.

Hero image credit: Amazon, featured image credit: hyeri_0609/Instagram