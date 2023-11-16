Instagram expands ‘close friends’ feature to posts and reels: All you should know

Instagram is finally letting users choose who they share their content with! The platform has expanded its ‘close friends’ feature to reels and feed posts, allowing you to select trusted users who’ll enjoy your content. Instagram rolled out the ‘close friends’ feature in 2018, limiting it to only stories and notes. This expansion will make content more intimate, creating a safe space for users to flaunt their authentic selves.

The posts and reels on your ‘close friends’ list will be indicated with a green star icon already associated with the feature. While the feature isn’t going to be available for everyone right away, we’re glad it’s here! Keep reading to know everything about Instagram’s latest update.

Instagram ‘close friends’ option is now applicable to posts, reels

Revealed by Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel, the updated ‘close friends‘ feature comes with a new ‘Audience’ option that lets you customise who you wish to share the content with. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to share Reels and posts with just close friends:

Tap the ‘+’ button to add the post or reel of your choice, then hit ‘next’

Before uploading, select ‘Audience’ and then choose ‘close friends’.

Add people to your ‘close friends’ list and you’re good to share!

The post/ reel will have a ‘green star’ label, indicating that it’s only visible to selected people. Now you don’t have to create private accounts or ‘Finstas’ to get up, close and personal with your pals!

Meanwhile, Meta-owned Facebook has long let its users limit posts to certain groups of people on their friend list, whether it’s close friends, acquaintances or someone you don’t want to share your content with at all.

Instagram may let users turn off read receipts in DMs

Instagram is testing a host of new features, one of which includes turning off the read receipts for direct messages. The option will be available under the ‘Privacy and Safety’ tab. If the feature is rolled out, users will be shown a ‘Who can see your activity’ section, under which there’s an option of ‘Read Receipts’. Just navigate the toggle button to turn the read receipts on or off.

(Hero and feature image credit: Freepik)